Manchester United outcast plots payback after being left 'baffled' by Old Trafford deadline day decision

Manchester United have been one of the Premier League's less active teams in the January transfer window, making no additions to Michael Carrick's squad.

Whilst the Red Devils have allowed a handful of young players to go on loan, the club have vetoed the exit of one fringe first-teamer at a late stage of the window.

It had been reported that Dutch full-back Malacia was on the verge of completing a move to a Turkish Super Lig club where he would have theoretically been able to resurrect his floundering career.

Tyrell Malacia left 'baffled' by Manchester United transfer block

Tyrell Malacia, Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Malacia has appeared just once for Manchester United since returning from a loan spell with PSV Eindhoven last season, a two-minute cameo off the bench versus Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

He has featured more frequently, but still not regularly, for the club's Under-21 side instead.

However, with news that left-sided player Patrick Dorgu is now sidelined through injury for some time, along with fellow left-sided defender Harry Amass, sporting director Jason Wilcox has made the decision to keep Malacia at the club.

According to The Sun, Wilcox's decision has not been received well and Malacia is said to be 'baffled' by the call to keep him at Old Trafford where he is very much external to the first-team picture.

It is now reportedly the player's intention to run down his Old Trafford contract which expires this summer, before leaving on a free transfer.

This means even if Manchester United offered the 26-year-old a new contract with improved terms to protect his value and future sell-on potential, albeit unlikely at this stage, Malacia would turn it down. In turn, this would deny the club an opportunity to recoup some of the £13 million paid to Feyenoord three-and-a-half years ago.

Malacia's Manchester United spell has been an unsuccessful one, making shy of 50 first-team appearances and over the past one-and-a-half seasons, accruing roughly 100 minutes of on-field action.