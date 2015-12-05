Ferguson is a role model for Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson is a role model for him.

The Scot won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies with Manchester United, where he spent more than 25 years in charge.

Klopp received an award from the League Managers Association (LMA) for the performance of the week following Liverpool's 6-1 win over Southampton in the League Cup on Wednesday, with Ferguson a member of the deciding panel.

And the German admitted Ferguson is an example for any coach.

"He said congratulations and the rest is private," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"But I've had the huge honour of meeting him a few times and of course he is a role model for every manager in football.

"It was a big pleasure because he's a funny person and something like a book of history in football so it was good to spend some time with him."

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has been training with the club following the end of the MLS season, and Klopp sees similarities between him and Ferguson.

"He has the same thing as Alex, only a younger version. It's good to have him here," the German added.

"It's very important to us because we can show that if you behave like Steven Gerrard in the years he was here and work like he did, then the door has to be open always and that's what we're doing now.

"Everybody knows him better than myself so it's good to have him around because he's a nice person and all the players love him."