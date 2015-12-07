Ferguson: Things are looking up for Liverpool under Klopp

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is in no doubt that Jurgen Klopp will produce a huge upturn in Liverpool's fortunes.

Ferguson, who led United to 13 Premier League titles and five FA Cups, says he does not want to see the Anfield side successful but finds it hard to speak negatively about the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

The 73-year-old has been impressed by Klopp's personality and is confident there will be a big impact at Liverpool.

"I am worried about him because the one thing United do not want is Liverpool to get above us," he said at the TechCrunch Disrupt London event.

"I know him quite well from the coaching seminars. He is going to make a difference at that club with his personality, drive and knowledge. Things are looking up there.

"He is a fantastic personality, with those big white teeth always showing. Even at Newcastle when they lost the second goal he goes over to Steve McClaren to congratulate him. That is class, that. And the work he did at Borussia Dortmund."

Seventh-placed Liverpool are six points behind United in fourth after 15 games of the Premier League season.