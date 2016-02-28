Fernandinho hails 'amazing' spot-kick hero Caballero
Fernandino heaped praise on Manchester City's final hero Willy Caballero after he made three penalty saves in victory over Liverpool.
Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho led the tributes to "amazing" goalkeeper Willy Caballero after he saved three penalties in a dramatic League Cup final shoot-out victory against Liverpool.
Caballero kept out successive spot-kicks from Lucas Leiva, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana as City came from 1-0 down to win 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley.
Fernandinho put City ahead in normal time before Coutinho levelled with just seven minutes to go to send the final to extra-time and then penalties.
City boss Manuel Pellegrini kept faith with Caballero – who has played in domestic cup competitions this term – as he resisted the urge to turn to Joe Hart and Fernandinho hailed the 34-year-old's coolness under pressure when it mattered most.
"After all it feels very good - the emotion," Fernandinho told BBC Radio 5 live.
"The team worked very hard and we deserved victory.
"Caballero – amazing!
"He was so fast and waited to the last second to go to the ball and he did it very well.
"We are very happy. I hope we can win more trophies.
"Now it is time to think about the next Premier League game and then it is the Champions League."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.