Fernandinho hails 'amazing' spot-kick hero Caballero

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho led the tributes to "amazing" goalkeeper Willy Caballero after he saved three penalties in a dramatic League Cup final shoot-out victory against Liverpool.

Caballero kept out successive spot-kicks from Lucas Leiva, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana as City came from 1-0 down to win 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Fernandinho put City ahead in normal time before Coutinho levelled with just seven minutes to go to send the final to extra-time and then penalties.

City boss Manuel Pellegrini kept faith with Caballero – who has played in domestic cup competitions this term – as he resisted the urge to turn to Joe Hart and Fernandinho hailed the 34-year-old's coolness under pressure when it mattered most.

"After all it feels very good - the emotion," Fernandinho told BBC Radio 5 live.

"The team worked very hard and we deserved victory.

"Caballero – amazing!

"He was so fast and waited to the last second to go to the ball and he did it very well.

"We are very happy. I hope we can win more trophies.

"Now it is time to think about the next Premier League game and then it is the Champions League."