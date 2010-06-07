Fever Pitch pop-up bar proving popular

In south-west London, though, locals are preparing to watch football’s biggest event in the UK’s only pop-up bar, built especially for the World Cup.

The term ‘pop-up bar’ may present mental images of a ramshackle shed housing a man with questionable hygiene streaming the game illegally on his PC, but this unusual venue is the real deal.

Space for 400 people, 13 screens covering every wall and a pop-up kitchen promising a selection of toasties (what else?) suggests the aptly named Fever Pitch will be a hit. Shame it’s being dismantled the day after the World Cup final then.

Still, that’s all the more reason to use the Fulham Broadway boozer while it’s there.

Already fans have been soaking up the pre-tournament atmosphere. Greg Wallace, popping in during a visit from Leeds, is confident it will be “probably the best place in London to watch the World Cup.”

The first match kicks off at 15:00 BST on Friday June 11, and England start their tournament against the USA a day later at 19:30 BST on Saturday.

Both days, Fever Pitch will be open from 11am, giving plenty of opportunity to prepare for glory or defeat. More details here.

