Feyenoord and Roma facing UEFA charges

Roma progressed with a 2-1 win in Rotterdam, handing them a 3-2 aggregate success following a fiery encounter in which the hosts had Mitchell te Vrede and Erwin Mulder shown straight red cards.

The game was marred by the apparent racial abuse of Gervinho by Feyenoord fans, with an inflatable banana thrown at Roma's Ivorian forward from the stands.

Feyenoord face charges for racist behaviour, which caused delays to the encounter, together with the "setting off and throwing of fireworks and/or objects" and "insufficient organisation".

Roma forward Adem Ljajic, meanwhile, is to also face action for provoking spectators, while the club from Italy's capital have been charged for breaching regulations relating to a "late kick-off".

The case against Feyenoord will be heard by UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body on March 19, while Roma and Ljajic are set to discover his fate on March 4.