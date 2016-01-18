Feyenoord ban Kazim-Richards for two weeks after threatening journalist

Feyenoord have announced the suspension of Colin Kazim-Richards for two weeks after he challenged a journalist to a fight.

Kazim-Richards threatened Algemeen Dagblad (AD) journalist Mikos Gouka ahead of a media conference on Friday and was subsequently suspended by the club for Sunday's meeting with PSV as a result.

The Eredivisie club have confirmed they have extended Turkey international's ban until the end of the month, with his conduct to be reviewed on February 1.

"Feyenoord have suspended Colin Kazim-Richards until February 1, 2016. The club has come to this measure in response to the behaviour exhibited on Friday, January 15 of this year with respect to a journalist of the written press," a statement read.

"The suspension means that Kazim-Richards is not at the club, no longer trains and will not feature in games until the end of this month. Feyenoord will reflect on the situation after February 1."

Gouka had written an article questioning Kazim-Richards' attitude, claiming Feyenoord were growing tired of the 29-year-old following a number of small incidents.

Kazim-Richards confronted the AD reporter with his article on Friday and challenged him to a fight.

"I am waiting for you outside," the striker told the journalist. "You are going down. I will put you to sleep."