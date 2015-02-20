Feyenoord not expecting UEFA sanctions

Local police reported at least 33 fans had been arrested after violent scenes in the Italian capital that saw the Barcaccia Fountain badly damaged.

Reports suggested officers were also pelted with missiles by the visiting supporters in the trouble, but Feyenoord general manager Eric Gudde does not expect the club to be punished.

Gudde condemned the trouble in Rome, but insisted only the supporters who attended the game were the responsibility of the club.

"Let me be clear," he told Dutch TV station NOS. "Feyenoord absolutely disassociate themselves from what happened.

"If you go to a city, then you're supposed to leave that behind as you found it. Everything else you do is utterly reprehensible.

"[However], UEFA decides on what happens in the stadium and that you have seen for yourself that was as spotless as some.

"We are responsible for the fans in the away end. Those supporters, registered by us, have supported the team fantastically."

Having fallen behind to a Gervinho strike after 22 minutes, Feyenoord earned themselves a 1-1 draw in the first leg thanks to Colin Kazim-Richards' second-half strike.