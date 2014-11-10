FIFA ban Bowen for three years over misconduct

Bowen has been banned from "any kind of football-related activity" after acting dishonestly when he was attempting to become elected onto the Disciplinary Committee.

"The adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee, chaired by Hans-Joachim Eckert, has decided to ban the former president of the New Caledonia Football Association, Edmond Bowen, from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level for a period of three years," a statement on the governing body's official website read.

"Mr Bowen was found guilty of breaching art. 13 (General rules of conduct) of the FIFA Code of Ethics after he did not fill out the mandatory declaration of integrity truthfully when bidding to be elected as a member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

"The adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee was unable to reach Mr Bowen via his last known postal address and he also did not reply to any emails during the entire adjudicatory proceedings.

"Consequently, the terms of this decision are exceptionally being made public on FIFA.com, as way of notification, which is in line with art. 36 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

"The ban is effective as from 10 November 2014, the date on which the decision was published on FIFA.com."