FIFA on the brink of dissolving, claims former advisor

FIFA is on the verge of collapse after proceedings were opened against Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, according to former advisor Michael Hershman.

Outgoing FIFA president Blatter and UEFA chief Platini were handed provisional 90-day suspensions by world football's governing body earlier this month in relation to a "disloyal payment" of two million Swiss francs made to the Frenchman in 2011. Both men deny any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, FIFA confirmed proceedings relating to acting UEFA president Angel Maria Villar and German football legend Franz Beckenbauer had been passed to the adjudicatory chamber.

Hershman, who formerly served on FIFA's Independent Governance Committee, told Omnisport: "FIFA is at the precipice right now. FIFA might be able to pull itself out with a lot of hard work or it could dissolve and fail completely.

"Changes are going to come slowly but, in order to establish credibility, we need to see the changes as they are made and understand the nature of the changes.

"We have to make sure the organisation's culture changes so we can be assured in the future, the mistakes of the past aren't repeated."

FIFA announced on Tuesday that the presidential elections to replace Blatter would still take place in February, ending reports of a postponement due to the ongoing crisis in Zurich.

Prince Ali bin Hussein is confirmed to run again, but question marks remain over Platini's candidacy in light of recent events.

"I think it's important they chose to keep the elections on the date they chose," he added. "It's so critical to get new leadership in this organisation and get it in there fast - the right type of leadership in particular.

"In the very near term, the big question is going to be whether Platini is going to be cleared by the Ethics Committee and allowed to run.

"If his suspension is upheld on appeal, I don't see how the Ethics Committe could possibly clear him to run for president.

"That's what a lot of people are wondering - if it's not Platini, who is it?"