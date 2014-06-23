FIFA clears Mexico over supporters' chanting

It had been claimed that a section of the Central American nation's supporters directed homophobic chants at Cameroon players during their Group A clash on June 13.

FARE (Football Against Racism in Europe) contacted FIFA as a result.

FIFA opened an investigation on Thursday, while stopping short of detailing their specific reasons, but have now confirmed no action will be taken against the Mexican FA.

A FIFA spokesperson told Perform: "Disciplinary proceedings were opened against Mexico for improper conduct of spectators during the match Mexico-Cameroon and the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has now decided on the case.

"All charges against the Mexican FA have been dismissed considering that the conditions for the application of art. 67 (“Liability for spectator conduct”) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code have not been fulfilled."