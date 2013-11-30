FIFA: Doping fight must be more cost effective

The sport's governing body spends up to $400 million every year trying to catch those attempting to cheat the system.

Dvorak is happy to make a big investment, but said FIFA could look at whether there were better systems.

"The question is justified. Do we invest the money in the right, efficient way? We are looking at possible new strategies which are cost effective and more of a deterrent," he said.

"We estimate that the effort and the cost at the beginning will be higher.

"But, in the long run, it might become less costly because we can use for those controls - the regular controls which are done as a routine for the athletes - yearly or twice a year regular check-ups."