FIFA look into fix claims on Ghana matches

The world governing body confirmed on Monday that they are evaluating the matter after being contacted by the Ghanaian Football Association (GFA).

They also stressed that the claims were not related to any matches at the World Cup.

The allegations were brought to light following a joint investigation by British newspaper The Daily Telegraph and Channel 4 programme 'Dispatches', who claim to have uncovered evidence that a Ghanaian club official and a FIFA-registered agent were willing to try and arrange the rigging of games involving the country's national team.

A FIFA spokesperson told Perform: "We are aware of the media reports and have been contacted by the Ghana Football Association on this matter. In line with standard procedures, FIFA's Security Division is evaluating the matter.

"It is important to note that we have no indications that the integrity of the FIFA World Cup has been compromised.

"Speaking generally, the integrity of the game is a top priority for FIFA and as such we take any allegations of match manipulation very seriously."

The allegations centre around a proposal by two men to buy the rights to friendly matches for the Black Stars on behalf of a company they claimed to be representing in England.

It has been reported that the draft contract for the proposed deal included a clause stating that the appointment of referees for the fixtures would be held by the company seeking to purchase the rights.

In a statement, the GFA confirmed: "They (the two men) were subsequently asked to submit their proposal for consideration, which they did and was duly submitted to the Legal Committee of the GFA for perusal and advice."

It continued: "We wish to state that the GFA did not sign the contract as we waited for the response from the Legal Committee and that the two gentlemen did not make such corrupt offers to the GFA or its officials."

In light of the British media claims, the GFA said they had reported the matter to FIFA and the Confederation of African Football, as well as asking police to investigate the two men involved.

They added: "We wish to assure the public that we will not tolerate such misrepresentations and we will seek strong sanctions against such individuals if such claims are found to be true."