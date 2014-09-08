FIFA president Blatter keen for TV referrals

While sports like cricket and tennis have already introduced referral processes, football has typically steered clear of bringing technology into the game.

However, goal-line technology has been successfully integrated into the Premier League and the recent World Cup, with Blatter now mooting a new system that could see managers allowed one challenge during each half.

With other advances such as vanishing foam also being adopted globally after World Cup exposure, television replays look to be the next major breakthrough, providing certain criteria can be met.

Speaking via video at the 2014 Soccerex convention in Manchester, England, Blatter said: "The next step I will propose to the international board to try and bring this so-called 'call' that the coaches or team managers have the right in the half, twice or once to have a call to challenge a refereeing decision but only when the game is stopped.

"Then there must be a television monitor by the television company, then the referee and coach look at it and the referee may then change his mind as is the case in tennis for instance.

"He can look at it, but he made the decision that was wrong so he has to change it.

"I hope to bring it to the attention and hopefully we can find a league, semi-professional or professional that will try to do it.

"It can only be done where there is television coverage of all the matches, or in one of FIFA's competitions, a youth competition in FIFA to do so, an Under-20 like next year we are in New Zealand so we could test such a 'challenge calls'."