FIFA president Blatter to stand for fifth term

Blatter has run rule over the game for more than 16 years after being appointed in June 1998, spanning four terms.

The 78-year-old has introduced measures to tackle corruption in his time in charge, including the advent of an ethics committee to investigate some of FIFA's own dealings.

As well as this, Blatter has regularly pushed for technology to be incorporated into football, including goalline decision systems, which were featured at the recent World Cup in Brazil, and taken football's biggest tournament to Asia and Africa for the first time.

However, Blatter remains dogged by regular allegations of corruption, and the recent award of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar has left the Swiss with many questions to answer.

But, speaking via video at the 2014 Soccerex convention in Manchester, England, Blatter remains confident he is the man to lead football going forward.

He said: "I will inform the executive committee. It's a question of respect also to say then to the football family: 'Yes I will be ready. I will be a candidate.

"You see a mission is never finished. And my mission is not finished.

"Then I got, through the last Congress in Sao Paulo, not only the impression but the support of the majority, a huge majority of national associations asking: 'Please go on, be our president also in future'."

UEFA chief Michel Platini had been expected to challenge Blatter's presidency, but confirmed his withdrawal from the race last month - a move Blatter revealed he had been expecting.

He explained: "I was not surprised because in private conversation he has confirmed that he will not be a candidate."