‘It felt like the right time to leave Match of the Day, but I liked the idea of finishing at a tournament – mainly as I want my last words to be “England have won the World Cup”’ Gary Lineker reveals why he’s staying with the BBC for one more year

By published

Gary Lineker explains in an exclusive interview why he still has one last dream as a broadcaster

Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
Gary Lineker shot exclusively for FourFourTwo magazine, March 2025 (Image credit: Nick Eagle)

Gary Lineker will step down as presenter of Match of the Day at the end of this season – but he’s not leaving the BBC just yet.

Lineker is ending 26 years with MOTD in May, at the expiry of his contract, but he’s extended his deal with the BBC for one more year to host the World Cup.

Before that tournament in North America next summer, the 64-year-old will also host the BBC’s live FA Cup matches during the 2025-26 campaign.

Why Gary Lineker feels it's the right time to leave Match of the Day

Match of the Day presenter, Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker is leaving Match of the Day (Image credit: BBC)

In an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo, Lineker explained why he decided to call time on his 26 years as host of the Match of the Day highlights show.

“It felt like the right time,” he said. “If my contract had carried on until the end of next year, I’d have done it for another year, but I liked the idea of finishing at a World Cup, for my ego or whatever it is.

Thomas Tuchel smiles after being announced as England head coach, October 2024 Gary Lineker

England's new German boss Thomas Tuchel (Image credit: Alamy)

“It’s mainly as I just want to say the words, ‘England have won the World Cup’ – you’ll never hear from me again if that does happen, if those are my last words!

“I thought, ‘Do I do one more year of Match of the Day as well?’ They gave me the option, but in the end I thought, ‘I’ll just do the FA Cup, to keep my hand in before the World Cup’.

“I’ve always said that my ambition in broadcasting is not about me, it’s ‘Can I please one day say that England have won a tournament?’ I’ve only got one chance left…

“We’ve come very close in a couple in recent times and we’re capable – we’ve got the players that can do it. Fingers crossed. It might take a German coach to do it for us!”

Euro 2028 will be hosted by the UK, so it’s not impossible that England’s first trophy triumph since 1966 could be in the first tournament after his departure from the BBC.

“That’s what will happen!” Lineker said. “I said to someone the other day, ‘You know what’s going to happen here, don’t you? I am the jinx!’ As a player, a quarter-final and semi-final.

“Recently we’ve had two finals in the Euros and the semis of the World Cup – maybe I’m the jinx, maybe I should go this summer! I’ll have one more go…”

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.

More about stories
Arda Kardzhali and Petko Ganchev

Bulgarian 'legend' wrongly announced as dead invited back to club as special guest
Dan Crowley

MK Dons midfielder Dan Crowley chosen as our League Two player of the season: ‘When Arsene Wenger tells you he wants you to join Arsenal, it’s hard to turn him down’
Arda Kardzhali and Petko Ganchev

Bulgarian 'legend' wrongly announced as dead invited back to club as special guest
See more latest
Most Popular
Arda Kardzhali and Petko Ganchev
Bulgarian 'legend' wrongly announced as dead invited back to club as special guest
Dan Crowley
MK Dons midfielder Dan Crowley chosen as our League Two player of the season: ‘When Arsene Wenger tells you he wants you to join Arsenal, it’s hard to turn him down’
Spain are the current holders of the Women&#039;s World Cup after winning the competition in 2023
UK given huge boost in World Cup bid
Richard Kone
Wycombe Wanderers forward Richard Kone named as our League One player of the season: ‘Even as I was signing the contract to join the club, I was like “I’m going to wake up soon!”’
Jules Breach column
JULES BREACH: There won't be a dry eye in the house when Everton bid farewell to Goodison Park... but the future looks bright at their new state-of-the-art stadium
Thomas Muller holds the Champions League trophy after Bayern Munich&#039;s win in the 2013 final.
Thomas Muller 'confirmed' to leave Bayern Munich: report
Borja Sainz
Norwich City’s Borja Sainz voted best player in EFL in FourFourTwo’s annual fan poll – Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone wins League One award, Dan Crowley of MK Dons named best in League Two
Jose Mourinho won three Premier League titles during his two stints as Chelsea boss
Chelsea and Jose Mourinho officially sever ties after 20-year dispute
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Alexander Isak of Newcastle United hugs teammates Jacob Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes as he celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Brentford FC at St James&#039; Park on April 02, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
How Newcastle proved their Champions League credentials against Brentford
Liverpool manager Arne Slot is heading towards a first Premier League title
'I think everybody has said something about it, so why should I add to it? It's so obvious that it's not necessary for me to' Everything that Liverpool boss Arne Slot said about James Tarkowski's unpunished horror tackle