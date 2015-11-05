FIFA rankings history confirmed for Belgium and Chile

Belgium have been confirmed as the top team in international football by FIFA while Chile are into the top five of the governing body's world rankings for the first time.

Marc Wilmots' men earned top spot in the rankings with a 3-1 win over Israel in their final Euro 2016 qualifier last month, overtaking Germany and previous number one Argentina - who are now third.

FIFA have also promoted Chile to fifth as the South American nation's rise continues.

The Copa America winners have not lost since a friendly defeat to Brazil back in March, and gained revenge over Dunga's men before beating Peru in the opening round of CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.

England are up one place to ninth, overtaking Wales as the top British side after Chris Coleman's side dropped down to 15th.

Austria, who will be at the Euro 2016 finals in France - which will represent their first appearance at a major tournament since Euro 2008 - are into the top 10.

Uruguay are up eight places to 12th after winning their opening two World Cup qualifiers and Italy are a place behind in 13th thanks to a jump of four spots.

Turkey have been rewarded for sealing their qualification for Euro 2016 by moving up 19 places to 18 and they are joined in the top 20 by Bosnia-Herzegovina, who will contest a two-legged play-off with Republic of Ireland this month following victories in their last three qualifiers.