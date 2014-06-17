FIFA report all doping results as negative

A statement released by the world game's governing body on Tuesday confirmed the news.

"According to the report on the first phase of the programme released by the FIFA anti-doping unit, 800 players - 91.5 per cent of the players included on the final lists - were tested through blood and urine prior to the competition as part of this new strategy," it read.

"In accordance with FIFA anti-doping regulations, the remaining players can and will be tested at any time during the competition. No positive cases were reported from the out of competition controls."

Doctor Michel D'Hooghe, chairman of the FIFA medical committee, is delighted that the new approach of taking both blood and urine has shown the desired results.

"We are happy and proud that, for the first time in our history, all players participating to the FIFA World Cup will be controlled as well by blood as by urine examination," he said.

FIFA's chief medical officer, professor Jiri Dvorak, said that the new procedure had been well received by the players.

"I have to say that all players, team doctors and managers welcomed the new approach," he said.

"It is so important to understand that we all want to eliminate doping in football and in sport in general."