FIFA Sponsors voice concern of Qatar working conditions

FIFA sponsors Visa and Coca-Cola have put pressure on football's governing body to improve conditions for workers in Qatar.

Qatar is set to host the 2022 World Cup and concerns have been raised over labour laws and living conditions for workers.

In May 2014, Qatar proposed new labour reforms to scrap controversial elements of the nation's current regulations.

But as reports of poor conditions continue, FIFA is being put to task to do more to help the situation.

A statement from Visa read: "We continue to be troubled by the reports coming out of Qatar related to the World Cup and migrant worker conditions.

"We have expressed our grave concern to FIFA and urge them to take all necessary actions to work with the appropriate authorities and organisations to remedy this situation and ensure the health and safety of all involved."

The statement comes after FIFA pressure groups renewed their calls for action to be taken, and Coca-Cola echoed Visa's stance.

"The Coca-Cola company does not condone human rights abuses anywhere in the world. We know FIFA is working with Qatari authorities to address questions regarding specific labour and human rights issues. We expect FIFA to continue taking these matters seriously and to work toward further progress," a company statement read.

"We welcome constructive dialogue on human rights issues, and we will continue to work with many individuals, human rights organisations, sports groups, government officials and others to develop solutions and foster greater respect for human rights in sports and elsewhere."