FIFA 'strongly condemns' actions of 'idiotic troublemakers' in Marseille

Following the disturbing scenes of crowd trouble at England's Euro 2016 meeting with Russia in Marseille on Saturday, FIFA has issued a strongly-worded statement condemning those involved.

Flares and fireworks were set off from the section housing the Russian supporters late in the second half before the situation became even uglier following Vasili Berezutski's injury-time equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

At the final whistle hundreds of Russian fans broke through a feeble security cordon to attack their England counterparts who made a hasty retreat towards the exits.

Earlier on Sunday, UEFA announced it had opened disciplinary proceedings against the Russia Football Federation, and FIFA described the scenes as "wholly unacceptable".

"FIFA strongly condemns any form of violence and finds it wholly unacceptable to see such shameful scenes around football matches perpetrated by a minority of idiotic troublemakers, who have nothing to do with football and its true fans," the statement read.

"Events such as UEFA EURO 2016 are attended by millions of people from around the world simply with the intention of celebrating football and enjoying the matches, and that is how it should always be."