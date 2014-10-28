FIFA urges clubs to test players for Ebola

An epidemic of the Ebola virus has spread through west Africa since December 2013, particularly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, with almost 5,000 people having died from the disease.

The crisis has led to concerns about players travelling to the affected region, with doubt also cast over the staging of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in January.

FIFA has now moved to allay any lingering fears by issuing a set of recommendations to avoid further spread of the virus.

In addition to requesting that clubs perform "medical checks" on players returning from matches involving high-risk nations, the international governing body has backed the Confederation of African Football's decision to move fixtures featuring Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea to a neutral venue.

FIFA also urged the "immediate isolation" of any player displaying Ebola symptoms ahead of an international fixture, while instructing those from the worst-hit countries to perform self check-ups.

Fans will also be provided with information regarding Ebola prevention ahead of fixtures where they face a potential risk of contracting the virus.

FIFA says it will continue to work with the World Health Organisation to assess the evolution of the illness and "take the appropriate measures for the communities and athletes".