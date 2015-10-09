FIFA's Executive Committee confirm extraordinary meeting

FIFA's Extraordinary Congress next year looks increasingly likely to be postponed due to president Sepp Blatter's suspension after the world football's governing body confirmed an extraordinary meeting for October 20.

A replacement for Blatter is due to be elected at the congress on February 26 but reports have emerged that a postponement could be on the cards following his and Michel Platini's initial 90-day suspensions, which were confirmed on Thursday.

The sport's governing body released a statement on Friday to confirm an extraordinary meeting would take place this month, meaning the current date for the presidential election is looking less likely to stand.

"FIFA can today confirm that its Executive Committee will convene in Zurich on Tuesday 20 October 2015 for an extraordinary meeting," read the statement.

"Further information will be communicated in due course."

Blatter and UEFA president Platini have already signalled their intention to appeal the verdicts handed out by FIFA's Ethics Committee.

The investigation into Blatter's conduct relates to allegations he signed an "unfavourable" contract with the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) in 2005, one that experts claim handed over World Cup television rights for a fraction of their market value.

He is also accused of making a "disloyal payment" in 2011 to Platini, who was among the leading candidates to replace the 79-year-old as president.

A number of European nations - including England's Football Association – are continuing to support Platini until the current investigation has reached a conclusion.