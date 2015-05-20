FIGC deny Genoa a UEFA licence

Inter's hopes of securing a European place next season have been given a boost after Genoa were denied a UEFA licence by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

Gian Piero Gasperini's side currently occupy sixth place in Serie A and looked set to benefit from Juventus and Lazio competing in the Coppa Italia final by taking the next European spot.

However, Genoa were not included in the FIGC's list of clubs awarded the licence required to represent Italy in continental competition, opening the door for Inter.

The decision is reported to have been made after the club failed to name a suitable stadium.

Roberto Mancini's side sit four points behind Genoa, but now look set for a battle with seventh-placed Sampdoria to earn a place in the UEFA Europa League.

Inter face Genoa on Saturday, before finishing their campaign against Empoli at San Siro on May 31.

The 13 clubs awarded a licence by the FIGC were Atalanta, Fiorentina, Inter, Juventus, Lazio, Milan, Napoli, Roma, Sampdoria, Sassuolo, Torino, Udinese and Verona.