Figo backs Mourinho to turn Chelsea around

Luis Figo has backed Jose Mourinho to turn Chelsea's fortunes around despite a poor run of form that has seen them lose seven of their 12 Premier League matches this season.

Mourinho's Chelsea currently sit 16th in the league table with only 11 points, having lost their last three matches prior to the international break.

The defending champions are already 15 points behind leaders Manchester City and Arsenal, and Mourinho's future at Stamford Bridge has come under increased speculation.

However, Figo – who was coached by Mourinho at Barcelona and Inter during his career – believes the 52-year-old will get Chelsea back on course.

"I think the life of a coach is just like that," he said. "The results are not guaranteed, but you don't question their quality because of a less positive phase.

"I have no doubts Jose will get [Chelsea] out of this situation as he did so many times before, although this one can be the worst [situation].

"The main thing is to believe in him, in his work, and then it will be easier to win again."