Figo surprised by quiet Blatter

Luis Figo criticised Sepp Blatter for not presenting an election programme, describing it as "weird".

Portugal great Figo is running for FIFA president against Michael van Praag, Prince Ali bin Ali-Hussein and Blatter in the election on May 29.

Blatter is the favourite to be re-elected despite the public campaigns of his opponents.

Figo said it was unusual that the 79-year-old Swiss was yet to present his ideas.

"I think it's a surprise because in all elections there's always a programme about the organisation's future and football's future," Figo told Perform.

"So it's a surprise one of the candidates have not presented a programme. It's weird.

"Maybe it's because he doesn't think about the future. I've heard in some events he only talks about the past.

"I think it's more important to look at the future and think about ways to improve, to become more efficient in what already exists and try to plan a better future."

Reports have suggested one or more of Figo, Van Praag or Prince Ali may pull out of the race to support just one candidate to oppose Blatter.

Figo said he was yet to think about the election result or beyond.

"There are a lot of people telling me since the beginning this is a lost battle but keep believing it's possible and necessary to football's image and to the future of associations, so I'm extremely positive," he said.

"If it doesn't happen, I don't know. I've never made long-term plans to my life.

"I'll keep managing my foundation, like I do now for 10 years, and some other business linked to football because there's always positive things to do for football."