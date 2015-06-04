Fiji Under-20s make history in New Zealand

Fiji claimed their first ever win at a FIFA tournament with a shock 3-0 victory over Honduras at the Under-20 World Cup on Thursday.

Frank Farina's side, heavy underdogs in Group F, scored three times in the first half at the Christchurch Stadium in New Zealand.

Having gone down 8-1 to Germany in their opener, while Honduras beat Uzbekistan 4-3, Fiji's win came as a huge surprise.

A defensive error allowed Iosefo Verevou to score in the 14th minute before Saula Waqa scrambled in a second five minutes later.

Fiji got even luckier just before half-time.

A header from a corner deflected off Kevin Alvarez for what was an unfortunate own goal by the Honduran.

Fiji sit third in the group, level on points with Germany and Honduras and with a chance of progressing to the last 16.