Filipe Luis hopes for Costa return

Filipe Luis is hoping Diego Costa will return to Atletico Madrid, insisting the Chelsea forward would be "very happy" with the Champions League finalists.

Like Costa, the Brazilian defender left Atleti for Stamford Bridge in 2014, winning the Premier League together in their first season in England.

However, while Filipe Luis immediately returned to Spain, the 27-year-old front man endured an arduous second season at Chelsea, as the club finished 10th.

But the Brazil international has declared his adoration for Costa, encouraging him to come back to Vicente Calderon.

"[Costa] is the player who gave me the most advice in my career, and I love him like a brother," Filipe Luis told Marca.

"We both know that our mutual love for Atletico is a common theme in our relationship

"I have no doubts that he would be very happy here [at Atletico].

"He has been the best '[number] 9' in the world and can be the best again depending on what he does at his club.

"I always want him on my team, so hopefully I can get back to playing with him."

Filipe Luis also suggested the special atmosphere at Atleti is why players such as Falcao, Costa and Arda Turan have gone on to struggle elsewhere.

"There are many who have triumphed, but I think the victory at Atletico is valued more than at any other team," he said.

"When you enter the field you know if you win you will have two or three days of total joy.

"That does not happen at other clubs because they do not feel the love and warmth of the people on the street, encouraging the stadium.

"Here you feel more than a footballer."