Filipe Luis: Leicester are like Atletico

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis has compared Leicester City to his own side, as both continue to defy bigger-spending rivals.

Leicester have managed to keep the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United out of the Premier League title race this season - having lost just three league games.

Atletico remain on the title pace in La Liga and have knocked out reigning European champions Barcelona in the Champions League.

And Filipe Luis, familiar with English football having spent a season at Chelsea, says he sees a lot of Atletico in Leicester.

"Look at what is happening this year with Leicester, they are a modest team and are almost champions in the Premier League," he said.

"Epic things happen in football. Although there's a difference in our budgets we are the team that plays most as a team.

"We don't have a megastar, we have a team where everyone runs, everyone fights for the player next to them, and that makes us stronger.

"The team thinks a lot collectively, nobody thinks individually, that's the most positive things that we have.

"We've had a lot of bad and good moments in the season and now we are stable, we have players who are getting better and better."

Leicester can win the Premier League by beating Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.