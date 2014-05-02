Final will not define our season, says Benitez

The Naples outfit are third in the Serie A table, eight points clear of Saturday's opponents, and with only three matches remaining they are almost certain of a qualifying berth for next year's UEFA Champions League.

Their focus shifts to the cup competition at the weekend, however, with the final at Stadio Olimpico in Rome giving Napoli the chance to regain the trophy they won in 2012.

But Benitez insists that it has been a positive campaign, regardless of the outcome.

"Winning the Coppa Italia would be important for the growth of Napoli," Benitez said.

"The season has been very positive with a new formation and new players.

"Tomorrow's match will not decide the value of the season. The lion's share of the work has already been done.

"We really want to win, but in the event of a defeat it wouldn't change my outlook on the season.

"If we do win it will be even better, but if we don't nothing will change as far as my future is concerned."