Fiorentina content with squad as Gomez returns

The Serie A outfit announced on Monday that striker Mario Gomez is to return to full training following a two-month lay-off with knee ligament damage.

And with ankle injury victim Josip Ilicic also on the road to recovery, Prade feels Fiorentina have no need to look for high-profile additions.

"We already have an important squad," he said in quotes reported by Football Italia.

"Our new arrivals will be Mario Gomez and Josip Ilicic once they have returned from injury."

Gomez, a close-season signing from Bayern Munich, injured the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in September.

However, a Fiorentina statement on Monday confirmed the 28-year-old has made "a complete recovery".

Fiorentina sit fifth in the Italian top flight and have won six of their last seven matches in all competitions.