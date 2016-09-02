Flame of Thrones - Zenit slap down Burger King

Russian Premier League club Zenit have sent Burger King's reported interest in a naming rights deal with them up in flames.

The fast food giant were rumoured to have offered a whopping €6.8million to Zenit if they changed their name to Zenit Burger King.

Amid a plethora of social media jokes – Zenit St Petersburger King, anyone? – Zenit settled this unusual beef by unseating "The King" from his throne.

With a little help from HBO's television blockbuster Game of Thrones, the club posted a GIF to their official Twitter account that ensure they gave Burger King a thorough grilling.

Zenit would not have been Burger King's first foray into football sponsorship, after they infamously secured a shirt sponsorship deal with Spanish club Getafe in 2009, which ran until 2012.

The company might have relished a return to football in Russia, but it would appear they bit off more than they could chew on this occasion.