Flame of Thrones - Zenit slap down Burger King
When it came to settling rumours over a sponsorship deal with Burger King, Zenit opted for a spot of self service.
Russian Premier League club Zenit have sent Burger King's reported interest in a naming rights deal with them up in flames.
The fast food giant were rumoured to have offered a whopping €6.8million to Zenit if they changed their name to Zenit Burger King.
Amid a plethora of social media jokes – Zenit St Petersburger King, anyone? – Zenit settled this unusual beef by unseating "The King" from his throne.
With a little help from HBO's television blockbuster Game of Thrones, the club posted a GIF to their official Twitter account that ensure they gave Burger King a thorough grilling.
Who's the king?! September 2, 2016
Zenit would not have been Burger King's first foray into football sponsorship, after they infamously secured a shirt sponsorship deal with Spanish club Getafe in 2009, which ran until 2012.
The company might have relished a return to football in Russia, but it would appear they bit off more than they could chew on this occasion.
All the talk of Zenit being renamed to Zenit Burger King reminds me of the Getafe kit.. September 2, 2016
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.