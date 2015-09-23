Flamini: I had a point to prove to Arsenal

Mathieu Flamini said he wanted to prove a point to Arsenal after inspiring his side to a 2-1 League Cup win over rivals Tottenham.

The 31-year-old made his first appearance of the season and scored either side of a Calum Chambers own goal at White Hart Lane to send Arsene Wenger's side through to face Sheffield Wednesday.

Flamini was linked with a move away from Arsenal in the transfer window, with Galatasaray among the clubs understood to be chasing his signature, and the former Milan midfielder said he was happy to have delivered when afforded a rare chance to impress.

"I'm happy for the team and personally," he said after the match. "I've heard many things in the press and I am still here.

"I don't have any problems with anyone at the club. It is never easy when you don't play every game. I had a point to prove."

Wenger himself revealed he was never sure of Flamini's plans prior to the start of the season after he told the Frenchman he could not guarantee him regular football.

"I don't know how close he was to leaving in the summer. I told him he might have to wait for an opportunity," Wenger said.