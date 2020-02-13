Fleetwood manager Joey Barton charged by FA after another sending off

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton has been charged by the Football Association after being sent from the touchline for the second time this season.

Barton was shown a red card by referee Kevin Johnson late in Tuesday night’s 1-0 League One win at Wycombe, and has now been charged over comments he allegedly made towards match officials.

An FA statement said: “Joey Barton has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.

“It is alleged that the Fleetwood Town FC manager’s language towards a match official in the 94th minute of an EFL League One fixture against Wycombe Wanderers FC on Tuesday 11 February 2020 was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or questioned their integrity.

“He has until Monday 17 February 2020 to provide a response.”

Former Manchester City, Newcastle, QPR and Burnley midfielder Barton was not the only member of the Fleetwood party to see red at Adams Park – striker Ched Evans had earlier been dismissed for a challenge on Jason McCarthy.

It is the second time this campaign the 37-year-old Fleetwood manager has been sent from the touchline.

He was banished to the stands during his side’s 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers on December 29 over his protests after seeing an Evans strike ruled out for offside.