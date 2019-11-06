Fleetwood manager Joey Barton denies assaulting Daniel Stendel after match

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton will go on trial next year accused of assaulting former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel during an incident following a League One match.

Barton, 37, is alleged to have pushed the German at Oakwell on April 13, leaving him with a damaged tooth.

The ex-England midfielder pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.

A provisional trial date was fixed for June 1 2020.

Joey Barton arrives at Sheffield Crown Court (PA)

Barton, of Fox Bank Close, in Widnes, Cheshire, stood in the glass-fronted dock, flanked by a security officer, for the 15-minute appearance.

He spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, that he is a UK national, and that he understood various matters outlined by the judge.

Wearing a dark blue jacket over an open-necked light blue shirt and sporting glasses, he also spoke to enter his not guilty plea to the single charge.

The ex-Manchester City, Newcastle and Burnley player was charged following an incident in the tunnel after the match between Barnsley and Fleetwood, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the home team.

Barton was given unconditional bail by Judge Jeremy Richardson QC.