Flexibility the key for Allardyce

England's players must learn to be flexible if they want to be part of Sam Allardyce's long-term plans with the national team.

The new England manager – who replaced Roy Hodgson after Euro 2016 – is set to name his first squad on Sunday ahead of their trip to Slovakia in World Cup qualifying.

Captain Wayne Rooney occupied a midfield role during the Euros and Allardyce says that willingness to adapt to different roles is what he is looking for.

Allardyce told Sky Sports News: ""I don't know why we can't be flexible. I think that in terms of my time over the last 25 years the success has come about by asking the players to be flexible, to play in a position they don't normally play in and be successful in that position,

"We have to be flexible because sometimes we can't pick the player in the position he prefers.

"If you are playing for England sure it's about being selected in the first eleven no matter where you play."

And Rooney will have to wait to find out whether he will keep the England captaincy under Allardyce, although the former Sunderland boss is a big fan.

"He's the most successful England player in the last decade, he's broken every record at league level, Champions League and international level," he added.

"He's a very very good captain and you'll know if he's still my captain once I've picked my squad [on Sunday].

"The first thing I will tell the public and the media is who will be captain to get that out of the way."