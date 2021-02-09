Flick, Lewandowski reacts to beating Al Ahly

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick and goal scorer Robert Lewandowski have shared their thoughts on beating Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side to reach the final of the Fifa Club World Cup.

Lewandowski’s double saw the European champions claim an admirable 2-0 victory over their Egyptian counterpart to book their place in the final where they will take on Mexican side Tigres UANL on Thursday.

Lewandowski opened the scoring against the African champions at Qatar's Ahmed bin Ali Stadium after 17 minutes following Serge Gnabry's assist.

The Polish forward then doubled Bayern's advantage in the closing stages when he headed home Leroy Sane's cross to mark Lewandowski's 29th club goal of the season.

Speaking after his side beat Ahly, head coach Hansi Flick said: 'We lived up to our billing as favourites and deservedly advanced to the final. We were clearly in control in the first half, we could have scored more goals.

'We needed some time to get a grip of things in the second half but were still dominant. My team turned in a focused display so I'm satisfied. I watched the other semi-final. Tigres are very athletic, they deservedly went through to the final.

'We'll prepare for it from tomorrow onwards. We want to win the title. If we succeed the team will have rounded off a phenomenal season with a sixth title. It would be an outstanding success, even in FC Bayern's extraordinary history.'

Meanwhile, Lewandowski, who bagged a brace is relishing the chance to play in the final as they look to secure a sixth trophy within the space of a year.

'We're very satisfied we made it to the final. We wanted to have the ball, we were in control, we'd have liked to double the lead earlier. The final is going to be a big match. We'll turn our focus to Tigres from tomorrow onwards.

'We're having a nice time here, we want to win the trophy and the sixth title. A world cup is always special. We're ready! I hope we'll turn in an even better display in the final and that we won't need so many chances.'