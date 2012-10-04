Floodlight failure blacks out Argentina v Brazil

The teams, picked only from domestic leagues, were due to meet for the second time in two weeks after Brazil won 2-1 in the first match of the "Superclasico of the Americas" doubleheader in Goiania on September 19.

The players took the field and lined up for the anthems but Chilean referee Enrique Osses delayed kick-off until full lighting could be resorted after a generator failed.

The teams spent more than half an hour on the pitch warming up and chatting among themselves until they were led off again.

With no back-up generator available in the vicinity, Osses abandoned the match an hour after the scheduled 01:00 GMT kick-off, embarrassing the Argentine Football Association (AFA), who had organised the match in Resistencia.

AFA sources said no new date was immediately available for the match since the international calendar was packed until the end of the year.

Brazil were fielding several first-choice players including Neymar, who scored the winner in Goiania with a last-minute penalty, while the best-known player in the Argentina team was World Cup winger Maxi Rodriguez.