"Teddy Sheringham had a bow tie on and Peter Kay was sat at the side of him, going, ‘Can we get a drink?’ I’m like, Pete, he’s not a f**king waiter!’” Paddy McGuinness on Peter Kay’s mistaken identity

Paddy McGuinness is a football fan but his 'Phoenix Nights' co-star Peter Kay is no aficionado of the beautiful game.

The actor and television presenter has worked with Kay throughout his career but football is no common ground for the Boltonian comedy duo.

Kay's lack of interest in football came to the fore at a movie premiere in the autumn of 2006.

Paddy McGuinness on Peter Kay, Teddy Sheringham and mistaken identity

"When I say Peter’s not into football, that’s an understatement," McGuinness tells FourFourTwo.

"I remember once, Daniel Craig had just been unveiled as the new James Bond and it was the premiere for Casino Royale. This was the only time we ever did this, but me and Pete went, 'F**king hell, we’ll go to that.'

Teddy Sheringham was part of United's 1999 treble-winning team

"They had this massive after-party, set up like a massive casino and Teddy Sheringham was there, playing cards.

"I’m going, 'F**k me, it’s f**king Teddy Sheringham,' but Peter’s not got a clue, the only footballer he’d probably know would be [David] Beckham, and only because he transcended football.

"Teddy had a bow tie on and Pete was sat at the side of him, going, 'Can we get a drink?'

"I’m like, 'It’s f**king Teddy Sheringham, Pete, he’s not a f**king waiter!' Bless him."

Sheringham was, of course, one of the most recognisable English footballers of his generation. As a forward with Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, he scored 146 goals in the Premier League.

Paddy McGuinness at Soccer Aid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheringham won the treble with Manchester United in 1998/99, scoring one of the Red Devils' most famous goals in the Champions League final in Barcelona.

He teamed up with Alan Shearer to form England's most potent strike force of the 1990s and set up his partner to smash in another of English football's most celebrated strikes against the Netherlands at the European Championship in 1996.

Sheringham played for Portsmouth, West Ham United, Colchester United and, briefly, Stevenage before retiring from football for good in 2015.