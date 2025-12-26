‘I’m available for hire and haven’t retired! There was a bit of fake news a couple of years ago. I still feel the energy to keep on going and I try to master the ageing problems as much as I can’ Martin Tyler on continuing commentary in his eighties
Martin Tyler is a household name thanks to thousands of commentaries in a prolific career
Martin Tyler is the voice of the Premier League, as far as many fans are concerned.
Tyler was a seasoned commentator by the time he joined BSkyB, where he was a commentator for Sky Sports at the dawn of the Premier League.
At a pivotal moment in the history of the game in England, Tyler's was one of the voices beamed into millions of living rooms to communicate it. Eventually, his was the voice.
Martin Tyler on the retirement myth
He stepped aside in 2023 after 33 years on the gantry as a Sky Sports commentator. It was reported at the time that he was retiring but regular viewers of football matches, highlights and snippets in 2025 will know that's not the case.
"I’m available for hire and haven’t retired!" Tyler tells FourFourTwo.
"There was a bit of fake news a couple of years ago. I still feel the energy to keep on going and I try to master the ageing problems as much as I can.
"I try to stay fit physically, and watch and talk a lot of football. I do a weekly podcast, The Joy of Football, with Neil Barnett and a very bright, young production team.
"I know I have a body of work behind me and I’m grateful to those who have given me the chance to do it."
'What about legacy?' asks FourFourTwo.
"How would I like to be remembered? As someone who gave a right go in whatever he did and a football man who tried and did his best."
He's a football man, alright.
At the age of 80, Tyler is a football obsessive and isn't minded to hand in his press pass. From 1974 until 2023 and beyond, he's called matches with distinction and has been an accomplished coach now for many years.
The voice of the game isn't ready to fall silent yet.
