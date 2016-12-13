Flores backs Deeney for future England call

Former Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores believes Troy Deeney has he potential to one day play for England.

Flores was in charge at Vicarage Road during the 2015-16 season, guiding them to Premier League safety as captain Deeney scored 15 goals in all competitions.

"[Deeney] is special," Flores told Omnisport. "I know he's special. He's really lovely. The work of the player at the club is amazing. He knows every one of the players by name - not just the first team, but the academy too.

"He's a good player and the style of this player is very British. I think maybe one day he will be ready for the national team."

Flores left Watford in May, despite a successful campaign, but insists he has no hard feelings towards owner Gino Pozzo.

"It was fine," he said. "[Pozzo] gave me a lot of confidence to keep the team in the Premier League, so I'm really grateful to Pozzo for giving me the opportunity.

"I'm not disappointed that I didn't stay there for a long time. Life is life, you need to go ahead. There's no time to look back.

"You need to take responsibility, and Pozzo gave the opportunity to coach and show myself in the Premier League."