Flores: English stars taking control at Watford

Quique Sanchez Flores says Watford's English stars have shown great leadership in the club's international dressing room.

Newly-promoted Premier League outfit Watford have over 20 different nationalities in their squad, with just as many different languages being spoken by the players.

Only three English players are on Watford's senior list, but Spanish manager Flores has hailed their impact on controlling the dressing room.

"The English players [such as Deeney and Watson], are good players at managing the dressing room," Flores said.

"We have [Sebastian] Prodl also, we have a lot who can lead the team. Sometimes I like to take separate players - not always leaders - sometimes you feel you need to talk with other players, separate.

"Sometimes when you are talking with the players one meeting with one player is more valuable than 50 training sessions together.

"Sometimes the player needs to advise, needs to understand something different, and they transmit the message very, very quick, so it's very important for us and very important for the players."

Watford face fellow newcomers Bournemouth on Saturday as they look for their third win of the season.