Flores: Espanyol an ideal place to build

Quique Sanchez Flores believes he has found "an ideal place to build" after committing to Espanyol for the next three years.

The former Watford boss was presented to the media on Monday and outlined his plans for the Liga outfit.

"In recent years what moves me is the heart and I where I think I can be happy and do the job," the 51-year-old said.

"What I want is to do my job well and get the fans [on side]. This is our work.

"Espanyol is an ideal place to build. I want the club to regain its most competitive and historic identity."

Flores was not kept on at Watford despite guiding them to a 13th-placed Premier League finish in his only season at the helm after they had been promoted from the Championship.

He has also managed the likes of Valencia, Benfica and Atletico Madrid, with whom he won the Europa League in 2010.



Espanyol also finished 13th last term, but only made sure of their safety from relegation on the final day of the season and they parted company with boss Constantin Galca last month.