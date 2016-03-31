Flores happy at Watford despite Valencia links

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores insists he is happy with life in the Premier League despite being linked with the vacant role at Valencia.

Gary Neville was sacked as head coach this week after a run of results which has left the 2004 Liga champions just six points above the relegation zone with eight games remaining.

Pako Ayestaran has been put in charge for the rest of the season but a number of candidates have already been linked with the Mestalla hotseat, including Jose Mourinho, Manuel Pellegrini and Flores.

But the 54-year-old, who spent 10 years at Valencia as a player before a two-year spell as a coach in the mid-2000s, appears to be in no rush to leave Vicarage Road.

"I'm completely happy at Watford," he told a media conference on Thursday.

"I love the fans of Watford and I'm really happy with the people and every person that is working here. We're a family and I'm happy enough."

Flores admits he is troubled by the situation at his old club but has backed them to recover quickly.

"I'm sad for the situation of Valencia, it's very strange," he said.

"I'm sad for the situation of Gary Neville because every time a coach doesn't finish a project it is obviously bad news.

"I'm expecting Valencia will recuperate and have a good run because it is necessary for the club."