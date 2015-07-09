Flores impressed with Watford preparations

Quique Sanchez Flores has praised Watford's squad for adapting to his style quickly ahead of the club's return to the Premier League next month.

The Spaniard was announced as Slavisa Jokanovic's replacement in June after the Serb – who guided Watford to promotion from the Championship – failed to agree a new contract at Vicarage Road.

Flores' late arrival has meant a lot of hard work behind the scenes ahead of the side's opening match with Everton on August 8.

"Things have been going very well. I think our players have the talent to improve, they have talents to understand everything we practice," he said after Watford's friendly win over St Albans City.

"They are ready to play in a defence of four, a defence of three, a midfield of four or five, and for sure the response of the players has been amazing.

"I want to create a good block that will be able to move in defence, in midfield, in attack, to take control of the situation in all parts of the pitch.

"For me this is a big understanding about everything. We have to read the situation of the play, which is not easy, but little by little we are going to understand everything."