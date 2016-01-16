Florida Cup: Galo colors Magic Kingdom black and white

ORLANDO — Black and white were the dominant colors at Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando this Friday, where Atletico legend Marques represented the club at the Florida Cup parade and led fans in chants of "Galo!" and "Ole Marques!"

One of the 'Massa' favorites took his place next to Mickey Mouse and other Florida Cup ambassadors such as Internacional's Andres D'Alessandro, Corinthians' Elias, Fluminense's Ronaldinho and Fort Lauderdale Strikers' Ronaldo Nazario.

"It's a kid's dream to be at Disney," said the former Atletico player. "Who wouldn't dream of participating in something like this at Magic Kingdom? It's a huge event for Florida Cup, a new experience that I value as much as I can."

Marques also praised the team's performance after the big 3-0 win over Schalke 04 in the tournament's debut on Wednsday night in Fort Lauderdale. Galo's display made the ambassador optimistic for the 2016 season.

"We were able to see Galo's best features against the Germans, which is its squad. With some adjustments that [coach Diego] Aguirre will certainly do, this team will become even more balanced. It will be a promising year," Marques said.



(Credit: Bruno Cantini/Atlético-MG)

Alvinegro fan Gustavo "Bocao" (Big Mouth), a Belo Horizonte native, spoke highly of the experience.

"To see Galo in other parts of the world is always an honor," Gustavo said. "And at Disney it's even more special, as it's one of the most famous touristic destinations in the planet. We came here to enjoy and represent the millions of Atletico's supporters in Brazil, while also showing off the club's brand."

Atletico will return to action on Sunday against Corinthians in Boca Raton at 2 p.m. ET, knowing that a win can help the club secure the Florida Cup title should Shakhtar Donetsk and Fluminense draw on the same day.