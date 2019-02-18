Foden dwelling on one mistake over decisive Newport double

Phil Foden admits he will learn more from a potentially costly mistake against Newport County than his two goals that helped Manchester City to a 4-1 win.

The Premier League champions made hard work of their FA Cup fifth-round clash with their League Two opponents before two goals from Foden in a frantic final 15 minutes helped them reach the quarter-finals.

City led through Leroy Sane's 51st-minute opener before Foden's run and finish made it 2-0, and another fine strike from the 18-year-old restored their two-goal lead a minute after Padraig Amond halved the deficit.

Riyad Mahrez added an injury-time fourth as City kept their quadruple hopes alive, but Foden says he will dwell on an error in the first half, when he allowed Tyreeq Bakinson a free header that was saved brilliantly by Ederson.

"I let my man go in the first half and he nearly scored at the back post. That was a massive one," said Foden, who felt he made "a few" mistakes throughout.

Very happy with the win against a tough team and especially with the goals Onto the quarter finals now. Get in there February 16, 2019

"I'll definitely dwell on that [rather than the goals]. That's the thing I need to learn, the defensive side of the game. I'm going to work on that."

Foden has been a regular for City in domestic cups this term, but he is yet to make a start in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola.

The England youth international insists he simply has to keep making the most of the chances he gets to impress.

"I need to keep going. It's important to play my game every time I get a chance. That's what I'm trying to do," he said.

"I've been around the first team for a year now. I've learned everything I need to know regarding the basics with Pep.

"He's quite strict with his game plans. I know all that now. It's about stepping forward and trying to impress him. I'm ready to go and I'm trying to make my point."