Where is Bayern Munich and England star Georgia Stanway going as Arsenal rumours surface?

Georgia Stanway is leaving Bayern Munich - but where is she going?

Georgia Stanway confirmed in January that she would be leaving Bayern Munich when her contract expires this summer.

Stanway, a key part of Sarina Wiegman’s back-to-back European championship winning sides, moved to the German side in 2022 after seven years with Manchester City.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move back to England, but where could she be headed?

Why is Georgia Stanway leaving?

Stanway has been at Bayern Munich since 2022 (Image credit: Boris Streubel/Getty Images for DFB)

Stanway joined Bayern Munich in May 2022 on a three-year deal and in September 2023 extended for another year to take her to summer 2026.

Bayern have won the Frauen-Bundesliga for each of the three seasons Stanway has been there for and are on track to win this season too, with the midfielder playing a key role in their success.

Stanway has 88 England caps

Stanway has always spoken highly of Bayern and how important her time in Germany has been for her development.

In October 2024 she said: “I would like people to venture out of their country as much as possible. For me, it’s worked wonders and it's one of the best things that I’ve ever done. I can only say good things.”

Stanway reiterated this sentiment earlier in the week as she spoke to UK media for the first time since making her decision to move on.

“It was a really difficult decision to leave Bayern,” she said. “I have absolutely loved my time at Bayern, it was honestly one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life.

"From the moment I got there, it felt like home. It was a really difficult decision to tell them I wouldnt be re-signing and that's because I still love it there.

"I came to the conclusion that I want to always have good memories at Bayern and never get to the point where I'm not enjoying it or I'm over it.

"I want to fulfil this season and make as many memories as possible but my memories at Bayern are always going to be positive."

Where is Stanway moving to?

The rumour mill has been in full flow since Stanway dropped the bombshell she would be leaving.

It has been widely reported that the Lioness will be signing for Arsenal.

"I'm very close to sorting out my future," Stanway said. "I’ve had lots of talks with people, also talks with Sarina, so you’ll find out sooner or later."

England boss Wiegman added that she has spoken with her reliable midfielder on the matter.

"It’s the player's life and I will never say what a player should do," Wiegman said. "It’s a players decision if they want to discuss it with me and if a player doesn’t want to talk to me about it, that’s fine too.

"I'm always happy to help if a player wants that - sharing some thoughts, asking some questions."

If Stanway does join Arsenal, she would be linking up with international teammates Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Michelle Agyemang.

From Stanway's comments, it will only be a matter of time before we know whether she will be back in the Women's Super League come next season.