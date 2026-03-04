Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta approves staggering £75m Champions League swoop

Arsenal could add Champions League superstar to their squad

Mikel Arteta's side have emerged as the favourite for a Newcastle forward also being targeted by Liverpool and Manchester United.

Arsenal are leading the Premier League by five points after back-to-back London derby wins in the last two matchweeks.

Viktor Gyokeres tops the club’s goalscoring charts domestically with 10 goals in 22 Premier League games, followed by Eberechi Eze with six in 15.

Mikel Arteta is a long-time admirer of Newcastle forward

Get VIP Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

Anthony Gordon has 10 Champions League goals in eight games this season, the most of any Premier League player in the competition.

Despite poor form domestically, with five goals involvements in 22 Premier League games, the Newcastle attacker has picked his moments to secure his team their spot in the Champions League knockout stage.

The Newcastle man scored four goals in one Champions League game in February (Image credit: Getty Images)

Comparatively, Arsenal’s top goalscorer in the competition, Gabriel Martinelli, sits on six goals and his future has been brought into question at the club in recent months.

Extending Arsenal residency is also in doubt for Leandro Trossard, who has registered seven goals in all competitions this season for Arteta’s side.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gordon, naturally a winger but being played in the centre-forward role on occasion this season, could act as a replacement for both players if they were to depart from Arsenal in the summer, or add to Arteta's growing attacking depth if both stay.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, there is mounting interest in the England international from Liverpool and Manchester United, but Arsenal are currently leading the race.

Mikel Arteta, said to be a long-time admirer of the forward, has reportedly approved a staggering £75 million bid for Gordon although Newcastle could hold out for closer to £100m.

Mikel Arteta has been watching Gordon from afar (Image credit: Getty Images)

The forward’s contract runs until 2029, putting Newcastle in a strong position to negotiate higher bids for their Champions League gunman.

It is believed that Gordon, who ranked 37th in FourFourTwo's best Premier League players for the 2024/25 season list, is open to the move, however, Newcastle have no intention of letting their player leave this summer.

Eddie Howe's men, currently placed 13th in the Premier League table, won't have Champions League football to offer the centre-forward next season unless they go all the way in Europe.

Newcastle face off against Barcelona next Tuesday in the Round of 16.