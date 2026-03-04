Quiz! Can you name every man to have played and managed in the Premier League?

Well there's two to be getting on with…

Football management might be one of the few jobs in existence where you get a job based not on your qualifications or what you've brought to other similar positions… but what you achieved in a completely different role. And that's what this quiz is all about.

We're looking for every man – that's all 53 players in just 10 minutes – to have made the jump from playing in the toughest league in the world to coaching in it, from those who were given jobs on the basis of their names, to those who studied hard for those coaching badges and made a big success of themselves in a parallel field.

