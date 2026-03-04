Manchester United player apologises for 'homophobic insult' as ban issued for 'aggravated' rule breach

Jack Fletcher is banned for a number of matches after admitting FA charge

A Manchester United teenager has been banned for six matches after he was found to have used a 'homophobic insult' towards the referee during a match last year.

Jack Fletcher, son of Under-18s coach and former Red Devils midfielder Darren Fletcher, was found guilty of breaching FA Rule E3 earlier this season.

"It is alleged that during the fixture, you acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words, contrary to FA Rule E3.1," an FA statement read.

Jack Fletcher (R) is one of Darren's (L) twin sons (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It is alleged that the breach of FA Rule E3.1 is an “Aggravated Breach”, as defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation."

Fletcher admitted the charge and has been handed a six-game suspension, as well as a £1,500 fine and an order to undergo education on the matter.

Fletcher had opened the scoring in the EFL Trophy fixture versus Barnsley, which Manchester United's Under-21s went on to lose 5-2 after the teenager was sent off during the second half.

According to the referee's report, Fletcher referred to the match official William Davis as a 'gay boy' and was expelled from the field.

Fletcher has released a statement, demonstrating his remorse over the incident: “I am truly sorry for the offensive word that I used in the heat of the moment. Despite the fact that I had no intention to use the term as a homophobic insult, I completely understand that such language is unacceptable and immediately apologised after the game.

"I want to be clear that this momentary lapse of character absolutely does not reflect my beliefs or values.”

The 18-year-old midfielder has made three senior appearances for the Manchester United first-team this season, all of which came during the month of December.